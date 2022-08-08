Patrick J. “Butch” Seremet Sr., 66, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 20, 1956, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late John K. “Johnny Simms” Seremet and Patricia A. Treskovich Seremet.
Butch had been a longtime member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Goodwill Hose Co. 1. He was previously employed at Latrobe Industrial Supply, Weiss Furniture and at Hartman’s Arco, where he helped with mechanic work. For many years, Butch played trumpet with his family’s band, the Jr. Simms Orchestra, and also with the Polish Imperials. He was an avid fisherman and a true people person.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick J. Seremet Jr., and two brothers, Kevin and John T. Seremet.
Butch is survived by three brothers, Stephen J. Seremet and his wife, Tish, of Greensburg, James K. Seremet and his wife, Suzette, of Latrobe and Kenneth V. Seremet and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; four sisters, Beverly A. Skillings of Latrobe, Dianne Seremet of Greensburg, Deborah A. Bertig and her husband, Mark, of Homer City and Patricia A. Sherback and her husband, Michael Jr., of Latrobe; a stepdaughter, Karen Butina and her husband, Kevin, of Greensburg; a special cousin who was like a brother, Dennis Myers and his wife, Bobbi Ann, of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Lisik officiating.
Interment will be private.
