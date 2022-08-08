Patrick J. 'Butch' Seremet Sr.

Patrick J. “Butch” Seremet Sr., 66, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 20, 1956, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late John K. “Johnny Simms” Seremet and Patricia A. Treskovich Seremet.