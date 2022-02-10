Patrick H. Mahady, 77, passed away quietly in his sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
He was born and raised in Latrobe, a son of the late Henry J. and Dorothy (Poulin) Mahady.
A graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University followed by his JD degree from the former Dickinson School of Law, now Penn State University School of Law, and also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He was currently senior partner of Mahady and Mahady.
He is survived by Beverly Rudeen, his love of 32 years; his sons, Matt Mahady of White Plains, New York, and Ryan Mahady, and grandchildren Luke and Henry Mahady, of Boston; sisters, Suzanne Mahady and Sally Mahady, both of Latrobe, and brother, Dave Mahady of Derry.
Patrick was active with a variety of organizations throughout his career, and one most significant to him was his 13 years as coach and program director for the At Risk Youth in Homewood, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Harlequins Rugby Club.
He was an assistant district attorney for Westmore-land County for more than 13 years. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Trial Lawyers Association, the local Inns of Court, and the Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County bar associations.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you wish to make a donation to a charity of one’s choice in Patrick’s memory; that would please him.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.