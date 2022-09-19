Patrick Daniel Dolan Jr., 58, of Export passed away after a short battle with leukemia, surrounded by family Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
A son of Joy Lee Matthews Dolan of Blairsville and the late Patrick D. Dolan Sr., he was born Oct. 2, 1963, in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Patrick graduated from Derry Area High School and from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in criminology, where he also played football.
Mr. Dolan worked for Classic Scraper as vice president of operations until his retirement and was previously retired from the Arlington, Virginia, Police Department. While working for the police department, Patrick received an award for taking part in the largest narcotics bust in the department’s history. Patrick was an avid sports historian and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son. He also loved being with his family at the Dolan hunting camp.
Surviving are his mother, Joy Lee Dolan of Blairsville; his wife, Daniela Cotan Dolan; son, Luke Patrick Dolan of Export; a brother, Troy D. Dolan (Karrie) of Blairsville; two sisters, Marcia L. Dolan of Greensburg and Marney B. Mortimer (Thomas) of Blairsville; mother-in-law, Maria Cotan of McKeesport; sister-in-law, Gina Guccarl (Craig) of Clinton, and several nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Patrick D. Dolan Sr., in 2006; a sister, Joy Lee Dolan, in 1991, and a brother, M. Keith Dolan, in 2021.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A prayer service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, in memory of Patrick D. Dolan Jr.
