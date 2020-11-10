Patrick C. Moran Jr., 73, of Latrobe passed away at his elder care residence in North Huntingdon Township on Saturday, Nov. 7, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Agnes (Vargulish) Moran; his former spouse, Marian (Dotterway) Moran, the beloved mother of his children, and his best friend since childhood, Denny Carr.
He is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Ramie (Moran) Shoff and her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Kinsey, of Pittsburgh, and Kristie Moran and her boyfriend, Jon Hicks, of Atlanta, Georgia; stepsister, Lisa (Moran) Hilliard and her husband, Greg, and their children, Haley and Jackson, of Plainfield, Indiana, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom he loved like family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://www.alzfdn.org/
At his family’s request, services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in the Military Garden of Honor at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Commented