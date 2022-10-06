Patricia Shimko, 68, of Washington, D.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home.
Born May 21, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Anthony M. and Joan M. (Kollar) Shimko.
Patty retired from the law firm of Kirkland Ellis, LLP, in Washington, D.C., where she was a long-tenured legal secretary. Prior to her career with the law firm, she worked as a secretary with Lincoln Property Co.
She loved living in D.C., but always considered herself a Latrobe girl at heart. She was very politically minded and had the “gift of gab.” Patty enjoyed cooking, watching TV, especially BBC mysteries, and was one of QVC’s best customers. The oldest of 10 children, she loved giving advice and sharing her life experiences with her siblings. Patty was a devoted sister and friend, and made sure to end phone conversations with “Love you, mean it.”
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Anthony “T.J.” Shimko.
Patricia is survived by four brothers, Anthony M. Shimko Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Hostetter, Ronald E. Shimko and his wife, Marjorie, of Mount Pleasant, David J. Shimko and his wife, Diane, of Mount Pleasant and Kenneth A. Shimko and his wife, Molly, of Latrobe; five sisters, Victoria A. Yarnell and her husband, Bill, of Greensburg, Joan L. Gartland and her husband, Zane, of Greensburg, Annette M. Coder and her husband, Robert, of Greensburg, Barbara E. Flowers and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe and Karen E. Fetter and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe; nieces and nephews, Lauren Côté (Charles), Bryan Yarnell, Michelle Yarnell, Ronald Shimko Jr. (Gwen), Katherine Shimko, Jessica Shimko, David Shimko (Ashlee), Cameron Flowers, Abigail Flowers, Sarah Fetter, Robert Fetter, Tyler Fetter, Maria Fetter and Julia Fetter, and four great-nieces, Bailey Shimko, Lily Jackson, Emmarie Côté and Scarlett Shimko.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
