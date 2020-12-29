Patricia McCarthy Gross, 85, of Ligonier died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of William G. Gross; loving mother of Douglas W. (Barbara) Gross, Gregory A. Gross and the late Jeffrey S. Gross; grandmother of McKenzie K. Gross, and sister of the late Germaine McCarthy Bell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. Everyone must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.
Private interment will be held after Mass.
Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s name to the Bethlen Home Life Enrichment Fund, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
