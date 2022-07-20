Patricia M. Rodgers, 91, of Butterfield, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022, with family at her side.
She was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Johnstown, the oldest of four children of Donald L. and Kathleen M. Wagner. She was the granddaughter of Willard and Nelle Burkhart.
When 19, Patricia married Thomas E. Rodgers, also of Johnstown, while he was a student at the University of Pittsburgh. Together they welcomed three daughters: Diane Lynn, Patricia Ann and Cynthia Louise. It was Tom’s job at Blaw-Knox Co. in Pittsburgh that took them on a glamorous and exciting life to Richland, Washington; Caracas, Venezuela, and Flexford House in Lymington, England. Thereafter, job changes and travels to New York and Pennsylvania followed.
In later years, Patt resided with her daughter Patricia A. Rodgers (and husband David Cullis) in Wooster, Ohio, and finally with her daughter Diane Rabe in Butterfield. Diane provided care and support, friendship and love to her mother, when her health declined.
Later in life, Patt re-entered the workforce, first at Monsour Hospital in Jeannette and later as office manager and bookkeeper for the law offices of her husband and daughter. She also worked as director of Highway Safety Programs, provided comfort to the elderly in compassionate care and supported whole families as an aide with Children’s Services in Westmoreland County.
Patt had a talent for interior design and always made the home warm and welcoming for family and guests. She had an interest in the culinary arts, sewing and painting. She had many artistic talents.
Patt was most noted for her love and kindness to others and her care of her many animals. She often had unadoptable animals in her home as she acclimated the animals for adoption. She was fiercely loyal to her family and was a woman of considerable faith. She was close with her siblings, Robert Wagner, C. Richard Wagner and the Rev. Donna Hess, who supported her in all things. Patt truly lived a full life.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane L. Rabe, Butterfield, Patricia A. Rodgers (David H. Cullis), Wooster, and Cynthia L. Reed, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jamie (Cary) Quiring, Butterfield, Joshua (Jessica) Rabe, Slidell, Louisiana, and Chelsea and Cassidy Reed, Kill Devil Hills; great-grandchildren, Sara and Mark Quiring, Liz Hemmingson, Lexi and Logan Rabe; her brothers, Robert (Michaelene) Wagner and C. Richard (Jennifer) Wagner; her sister, the Rev. Donna Hess (John); goddaughter, Sally Facciani Plotkin, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery with Salvation Army Maj. Pamela Santmyer officiating.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sturm Funeral Home, Mountain Lake, MN 56159, is assisting the family.
