Patricia M. Morris, 81, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Her Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe (Cook Township). The family also invites friends to join us at the VFW in Ligonier from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pat, the first child of three, was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Libby, Montana, to Albert and Elizabeth Trieb, who settled in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. In 1978 Pat moved to Ligonier to join her late husband, Don Holler, in building the home they shared. She was a stay-at-home mom and did bookkeeping for several small businesses, but what really kept her busy was joining her husband on many adventures — deer and bear hunting, game trapping and fishing, and operating a home maple syrup company. In 1985 Pat began working for Idlewild Park in Guest Services and continued working at Idlewild for 27 years behind the scenes in the office. Pat touched many lives with her witty sense of humor and kindness; she will be missed by many friends, but especially missed by her children and grandchildren.
