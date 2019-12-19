Patricia Lynn Fairman Kovac, 61, of New Derry passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.
Born July 20, 1958, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Velma McGeary Peterson of Kelso, Washington.
Patricia was employed at Passavant Homes. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, she enjoyed the Pirates’ games, and she also enjoyed going to the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly, and a granddaughter, Morgan.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Brian D. Fairman of New Derry; brother, Edward Fairman of Longview, Washington; three sisters, Shelby Cecconi of Longview, Diane Moore of Kelso and Phyllis “Darlene” Corini of Blairsville; a granddaughter, Erin Allison of New Derry; a special niece, Tracy Smith of Florida, and several other nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Donald W. Graff officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
