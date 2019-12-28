Patricia Lee Riordan Diorio, 86, of Ligonier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 20, 1933, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late Jean Marietta Riordan and Leo Riordan.
Patricia married Frank Anthony Diorio on March 24, 1951.
Most people knew Pat in Ligonier as a mail carrier and clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years. She was a member of Laughlintown Christian Church. She was also an accomplished knitter and loved to read.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Anthony Diorio; her sister Virginia “Pidge” Jaquith, and her brother, Lee Riordan.
Pat is survived by her sister Carol Jean Borges of Arizona; her children, Frank Scott Diorio and his wife, Joetta, Gary “Gig” Diorio, Gail Kemerer, John Diorio and Laurie Diorio; her granddaughter, Julie Diorio Hughes and her husband, Tim, and her great-grand-children, Roman and Josie Hughes. She is also survived by her darling Westie dog, Bella, along with numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of her.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Breisinger and the wonderful hospice nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their caring support.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Action for Animals, the Ligonier Valley Library or to the Bethlen Home.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
