Patricia L. “Patty” Palmer Vasinko, 80, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. Her last week at home was spent with her kids, grandkids, family and special friends, sharing stories, favorite holiday traditions, music, laughter and so many of her favorite things.
Patty was born June 23, 1940. She was the last surviving child to the late Leo and Ruth Palmer. She was preceded in death by 12 very special brothers and sisters, John Palmer, Bill Palmer, Bob Palmer, George Palmer, Jim Palmer, Helen Miller, Sally Felbaum, Rita Keenan, Josephine Zimmerman, Margaret “Peg” Graham and two siblings who preceded her in death as infants.
Patty was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband, James, of almost 60 years. Their marriage was often described as a true love story. He has shown her so much care and compassion. He loved her dearly. Her children, son Jeff (Terri), daughters Janice Pennesi, Christine Cantu (Elton) and Carol Johnson (Chris) are her greatest joys. She has eight wonderful grandchildren and a great-granddaughter that she loved all so dearly, Julie Toth (Zach), Aaron Pennesi, Jennifer Vasinko, Matt Vasinko, Joshua Cantu, Madison Cantu, Carleigh Johnson, Celsey Johnson and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Palmer Toth.
Patty had a very special relationship with her daughter-in-law, Terri, and sons-in-law, Chris and Elton. She loved them like her own children.
Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Gloria Palmer; her niece Diane Sobota, whom she thought of as a sister, along with many special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and brother and sister-in-law Ray and Joyce Vasinko, whom she had a very special friendship with.
Patty was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church. She made many wonderful friendships during her time spent involved with the church and Sacred Heart School. She often referred to herself as a domestic engineer. She was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed making clothing for her kids along with drapery and bed spreads. Patty was an excellent cook, baker and loved to can. There was always a special meal shared by all around her dining table. She especially loved the holidays. She spent many wonderful times with friends and family drinking a cold beer on her back porch. It was always filled with love and laughter. She also loved to dance and listen to music. Especially her favorite, polkas! She especially enjoyed spending time at Seven Springs watching the polka bands and dancing with friends. Patty was small in structure but big in spirit and spunk. Anyone who met her loved her! She will be so deeply missed by her husband, children, family, friends and all who knew her. The family would like to thank the Bethlen and Excela Home Health Care and Hospice and her special aides, Tracy and Tara, for taking such good care of our mom.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits both at the funeral home and church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
