Patricia L. Maher, 71, of Derry passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 12, 1950, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Leo T. and Mary Helen “Dolly” (Tewes) Maher.
Patti was a member of St. Rose Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Ladies Auxiliary. Prior to returning to her home with her father, she worked as a speech and language pathologist for more than 20 years in the Altoona area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Carlow University and her master’s degree at California University of Pennsylvania. Patti enjoyed bus trips and loved time spent with her family, especially dinners out with her father.
Patti is survived by two brothers, Robert T. Maher and his wife, Donna, of Latrobe and Edward G. Maher of Latrobe; her sister, Sharon Smith and her husband, Kenneth, of Latrobe; nephews and niece, Trevor Maher and his wife, Carla, Ryan Maher, Victoria Maher and Trenton Maher; step-nieces, Rhonda Horner and Teresa Aguilo and her husband, Wayne; great-nieces, Abbey, Macy and Parker; an uncle, Joseph Maher of Latrobe, and numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Excela Health Westmore-land Hospital, especially nurses Maddie and Erik and Dr. Tom, for their comforting care to Patti and her family during her final days.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Tyler Bandura as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented