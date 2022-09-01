Patricia H. Barron, 90, of Ligonier died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John P. and Henrietta (Cowan) Anderson.
Patricia was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier. For almost 40 years she volunteered for the Ligonier Meals on Wheels and had previously belonged to the Lady Bugs Bowling League. The things that she enjoyed most were family, traveling, vacations in Florida and playing cards, having belonged to many card clubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Robert Barron.
Surviving are her children, Steven Barron (Suzanne) of Ligonier, Barbara Barron-Will of Latrobe and Denise “Dene” Barron of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Traci Holden (Barry), Jennifer Ward (Tommy), Mindy Barron and Robert Barron (Sarah); three great-grandchildren, Jacob and Collin Holden and Rhian Ward; a great-great-grandchild, Brookelynn, and her cat, Sammie.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
