Patricia D. (Hullenbaugh) Kikel, 71, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born March 26, 1949, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Grace (Munshower) Hullenbaugh.
A graduate of Saltsburg High School in 1968, Mrs. Kikel was a retired nurse’s aide, having worked at local care homes for many years, including Loyalhanna Care Center, Green Meadows Care Home, Greensburg Care Center and Edgewood Nursing Center.
She and her husband Francis L. Kikel recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, playing pool and reading books.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kikel is survived by three children, Ronald L. Kikel of Hempfield Township, Paul J. Kikel and his wife, Heather, of Petersburg and Patricia D. Hoopengardner and her husband, Thomas, of Pleasant Unity; three grandchildren, Madison Kikel, Cody Hoopengardner and Hunter Hoopengardner; two sisters, Alice Henry of Homer City and Dorothy Rush and her husband, William, of Indiana, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings, William Hullenbaugh, Betty Tedford, Nancy Smith, and an infant brother, Kenneth Hullenbaugh Jr.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 30, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, with the Rev. Chris Livermore officiating. Current department of health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services.
Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
