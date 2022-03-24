Patricia D. Ferguson Sulkosky, 87, of Blairsville passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Communities of Indian Haven, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
She was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late S. Stewart Ferguson and Elizabeth Berkey Ferguson.
Patty always enjoyed learning and in her younger years often took classes at IUP and WCCC. She also became a licensed real estate agent and worked at the voting polls for a number of years as well as the Census Bureau. She also enjoyed politics and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved her family and was very proud of each and every one of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George E. Sulkosky Sr., in 2001; her daughter Brenda D. Sulkosky in 2020; great-grandson Dante Bongianino in 2021; her parents; sister, Barbara F. Reisinger, and brother, Samuel Ferguson.
Patty is survived by her son George E. Sulkosky Jr. and wife Ruth of Blairsville; son L. Stewart Sulkosky and wife Cheryl of Palmertown; son Samuel F. Sulkosky and wife Karen of Worthville; daughter Leslie Stipcak and husband Kenn of Moneta, Virginia; her grandchildren, Anton Sulkosky and wife Kelly of Mars, Angela Shoop and husband Josh of Saxonburg, Roman Sulkosky and wife Dana of Indiana, Pennsyl-vania, Michael Geary Jr. of Odenton, Maryland, Parice Wilson and husband Eric of Odenton, Greta Geary and fiancé Daniel Hutton of Johnstown, Jamie Sulkosky of Josephine, Ryan Sulkosky and fiancée Heidi of Heilwood, Matthew Sulkosky and wife Ali of Aldi, Virginia, Jacob Sulkosky of Worthville, Alyssa Stipcak and fiancé Benjamin Guthrie of Dallas, Texas, K.C. Stipcak of Arlington, Virginia, and Emily Stipcak of New York, New York; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson, and many nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. At 3 p.m. a funeral service will be held with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to Citizens’ Ambulance, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or Concordia VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
