Patricia C. Howell, 70, of Derry passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born March 21, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Earl T. and Anna M. (Tierney) Harris.
A member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latrobe, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Laura Datsko, Anna McGurk and Betty L. Rice, and four brothers, Ronald Harris, Earl Harris Jr., Kenneth and Richard Harris.
She is survived by her husband, S. Kenneth Howell; her daughter, Kennette Grohal (Steven) of Derry; two grandsons, Lucas and Alexander; sister Shirley Wiley (Robert) of Greensburg; brother John Harris of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weldon Street, Latrobe. (Everyone please meet at the church.)
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
A special thanks to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Home Care (Ashley and Kandace) and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
