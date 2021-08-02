Patricia Anne Rachael McMaster Miller, 61, of Loyalhanna passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township.
Born Sept. 7, 1959, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Richard McMaster of Latrobe and the late Sarah H. Smith McMaster.
Patricia was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to her illness, she had been employed by Passavant Memorial Homes.
In addition to her father, Richard McMaster, Patricia is survived by two brothers, Richard “Rick” McMaster and his wife, Kristy, of Linden, Virginia, and Thomas J. McMaster of Latrobe; her nephew and nieces, Richard “Ricky” McMaster and his wife, Cathi, Christina McMaster and her husband, Brandon Miller, and Beth Ann McMaster; a great-nephew, Branson Thomas Miller; her dear friend, Joelle Lentz, and her beloved dog, Sunny.
Patricia’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her friends at “Our Clubhouse” for their support along her journey.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Tuesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
