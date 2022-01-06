Patricia Ann “Tish” Clark, 67, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Dec. 27, 1954, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John Alexander and Margaret (Peterson) Melville.
Tish had been a medical secretary and had worked at Presbyterian, Westmoreland and Latrobe hospitals. She was a true dog lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Melville, and her two sisters, Margaret “Peg” Wills and Joan Luff.
Tish is survived by her husband, Carl E. Clark; her daughter, Audra Clark of Latrobe; her son, Alex Clark (Kerri) of Sumter, South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Joshua Ricketts officiating.
Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Family requests memorials to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
