Patricia Ann Smith, 76, Ligonier passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Born Dec. 1, 1943, in Greensburg, the daughter of late Michael J. and Wanda M. (Solomon) Sabol.
She is survived by loving husband of 53 years, Eugene Smith, and also his sister, Jane Sutter of Pittsburgh, and a sister-in-law, Florence Lee of Greensburg.
Patty Ann worked at various positions with Sears and Westland Dairy until moving on to her favorite as cafeteria manager at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Ligonier. Cooking was her passion in life, and she also enjoyed traveling and adored animals, especially her canine companion, Missy.
Because of public health concerns, a memorial Mass will be held at a time to be announced at St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township. Private inurnment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Memorial donations in Patty Ann’s name may be made to St. Vincent Archabbey Monastery Health and Welfare Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
