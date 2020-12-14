Patricia Ann Marquis, 73, of Derry peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1947, in Bradenville, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Matrunick.
Pat retired after 33 years as a registered nurse and home health nurse for Latrobe Hospital. She was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards with her friends.
Pat is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas D. Marquis, who she married June 30, 1973; her son, Thomas C. Marquis and his wife, Carrie, of Bridgeville and four grandchildren, Avery, Quinn, Reese and Braiden Marquis.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, (limit 10 people gathering) in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 West Third Ave., Derry
The Divine Liturgy will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Derry Township.
