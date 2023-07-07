Patricia Ann Hauser Kimble, 66, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 1, 1956, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Robert G. “Jeep” Hauser Sr. and Patricia M. Palmer Hauser.
Patricia had been previously employed at Loyalhanna Care Center. She enjoyed scratch-off tickets and watching “Little House on the Prairie,” but most of all, she loved visiting with her family and spending time with them. She will be lovingly remembered for her sweet and caring personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey and Robert Hauser.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 41 years, Clyde W. “Bill” Kimble of Latrobe; daughter, Joetta A. Brasile and her husband, Tim, of Latrobe; son, Clarence E. Boring Jr. of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Marissa Conrad, Sara Brasile, Bryan Brasile, Alexander Boring and Tyler Boring; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Kern and Landen Conrad; four brothers, Joseph Hauser and his wife, Rose, of Latrobe, Jerry Hauser and his wife, Deborah, of Greensburg, Jay Hauser and his wife, Terri, of Latrobe and Jan Hauser of Latrobe; a half brother, David Hauser and his wife, Dana, of Newark, Delaware, and her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Sue Kimble of Latrobe and Sarah Kimble of Seattle, Washington.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
