Patricia A. “Tish” Mortimore Miller, 88, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 18, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Arthur D. and Elizabeth F. (Siesky) Mortimore.
Tish was a member of Victorious Life Church, Unity Township. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. Tish was an excellent painter, and she enjoyed reading and audio books.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Miller, and three sisters, Linda L. Griffith, Lois Esbacher and Elizabeth J. El Attar.
Tish is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Todd of Latrobe; two sons, John M. Miller Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Dufendorf, Texas, and Michael A. Miller and his wife, Peggy, of Blairsville; brother, Arthur D. Mortimore and his wife, Patricia, of Pennsylvania Furnace; five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Heritage Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Darwin Tobias officiating.
Interment is private.
