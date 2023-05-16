Patricia A. Suman, 82, of Blairsville passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, Greensburg.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Blairsville.
Patty was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, as well as the Ladies Italian Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a hair stylist for many years. Patty belonged to several card clubs, was an avid bingo player and loved to play blackjack at the casinos. Oldies music was her favorite entertainment along with singing and dancing. She enjoyed traveling and just being on the go. When at home she would be keeping her house tidy or outside tending to her flower garden. Having fun was her motto. She was full of life, enjoyed being around people and making everyone laugh. Most important to her heart was her family. She cherished her grandchildren and always looked forward to family reunions and Christmas Eve get-togethers.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald R. “Butch” Suman; daughter, Gina Balega and husband Troy, Derry; son, Robert “Bob” Suman and wife Cathy, Harrison City; grandchildren, Troy Jr., Tyler and Maria Balega and Cameron, Madison and Maura Suman; sister Vivian Metala, Brenizer; sister Rosemary Kerr, Columbus, Ohio; brother, Martin Baracca and wife Ellen, Glen Mills; sister Sandra Braverman, Phoenix, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Baracca, and mother, Mary Baracca.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the funeral home prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to SS. Simon and Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
The family would like to send a special thank-you to her personal caretakers, Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, Bethlen Community In-Home Companion Care and ProMedica Hospice.
