Patricia A. Ruzbacky Hajas, 72, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Aug. 7, 1950, in Mammoth, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Mary V. (Polakovsky) Ruzbacky.
Patricia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She was a “professional” bingo player and enjoyed gardening.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Hajas of Latrobe; two sons, Edwin S. “Ed” Hajas and Nick Hajas, both of Latrobe; two brothers, Leonard F. Ruzbacky of Greensburg and William S. Ruzbacky of Mount Pleasant, and sister, Margaret Bates of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
