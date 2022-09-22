Patricia A. “Patti” Prior, 60, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 1, 1962, in Utica, New York, the daughter of Pasquale and Beverly (Beratta) Clemente.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Patricia A. “Patti” Prior, 60, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 1, 1962, in Utica, New York, the daughter of Pasquale and Beverly (Beratta) Clemente.
Patti was the director of program operations at Westmoreland Community Action Head Start, where she had worked for the past 32 years. She was a member and worship leader at the Tree of Life Assembly of God of Latrobe, where her husband serves as the pastor. She loved to be a part of the worship team at the church and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar during services.
Patti was a huge Disney fan and shared this interest with her daughter who loved it just as much as she did.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of more than 36 years, the Rev. George Prior; her children, Kacie Marie and Connor Michael Prior; her brother, Brendan Michael Clemente of Utica, and her dogs, Aladdin and Samson.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Carmen Beratta, and her paternal grandparents, Mary and Joseph Clemente.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. Timothy Bunney officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented