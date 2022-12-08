Patricia A. McCoy Onifer, 77, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Feb. 12, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, she was a daughter of the late Edward H. and Dorothy (Gath) McCoy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Patricia A. McCoy Onifer, 77, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Feb. 12, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, she was a daughter of the late Edward H. and Dorothy (Gath) McCoy.
Patricia was a member at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She had volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society and had been involved with the PTO at Latrobe Elementary School. She enjoyed painting at Latrobe Art Center and going out to eat with her friends. Above all, Patricia loved her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Onifer, and brother, Ron McCoy (Marcy).
Patricia is survived by two sons, Shawn P. Onifer and his wife, Kellie, of Columbus, Ohio, and Michael S. Onifer and his wife, Diana, of Latrobe; two sisters, Dottie Rusnak and her husband, Jerry, of Markle, Westmoreland County, and Colleen Lago and her husband, Greg, of Hurricane, West Virginia; six grand-children, Lexi, Emma, Benjamin, Bailey, Maxwell and Gabriella, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Bridges Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the funeral home with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented