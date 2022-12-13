Patricia A. Casey, 83, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Loyalhanna Care Center.
She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Pegnetter) Farrell.
Patricia was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township. She was an active volunteer within the community and enjoyed giving Communion to residents at local nursing facilities. Her favorite pastimes included playing bridge with her neighborhood friends, gardening and reading. She was also an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Regis Casey, in 2020 and a brother, Richard “Dickey” Farrell.
She is survived by two children, Carole L. Love (Bruce) and John C. Casey; four brothers, Jack Farrell (Mary), Thomas Farrell (Linda), Daniel Farrell (Pat) and Joseph Farrell (Elaine), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
