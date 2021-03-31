Pamela S. Syster, 67, of Latrobe passed away March 29, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born July 17, 1953, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Meredith H. and Mary (Douglas) Hollenbaugh.
Prior to retirement, Pam was employed by Sodexo as the director of food nutrition at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown and was a fantastic chef, cooking for friends and family whenever she got the chance.
She participated in various marathon and trail races in multiple states. Her beloved dogs, Hanna, Hayley and Hollie, accompanied her on her many adventures. As a lover of the outdoors, Pam also enjoyed hunting, water and jet skiing in which she was always surrounded by family and friends. Country line dancing was one of her favorite indoor activities.
In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Meredith H. Hollenbaugh Jr., and her uncle, William Douglas Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jeffrey S. Syster Sr; two sons, Jeffrey S. Syster Jr. (Toni) and Bryan Meredith Syster (Krystelle); four grandchildren, Sydney (Eric Emmel), Chelsea, Makenna and Tyler Jeffrey Syster; her aunt, Nancy K. Douglas, and a number of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public visitation or services. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
