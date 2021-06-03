Pamela S. Nelmes Merlin, 75, of Latrobe passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 23, 1946, in Saltsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edwin V. Nelmes Sr. and Elsie Hedfors Nelmes Nicely.
Over the years, Pam was employed at Vallozzi’s and Sheetz, but was primarily a caregiver for her family, a job that she loved. She was the glue to her family and loved spending time with them. Pam was very social and made friends easily. She was always willing to help others. Her fun-loving personality endeared her to her family and friends, and she loved to play games and bingo.
Pam is survived by her husband, Hubert J. Merlin Jr. of Latrobe; son, Brian R. Showers of Latrobe; three daughters, Shelly L. Ashbaugh and her husband, John, of Robinson, Lisa M. Farabaugh of Latrobe and Jessica M. Merlin and her husband, Timothy Eagan, of Waukesha, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Ashley Fink, Amber Hill, Andrew Fink, Jeweleann Haseleu, Stephanie Wyman, Arika Fink, Kasey Showers, Joshua Farabaugh and Brian M. Showers; 10 great-grand-children; her brother, Edwin V. “Ted” Nelmes Jr. and his wife, Ethel, of Chester, Virginia; her stepbrother, Bruce Nicely of Massachusetts; three stepsisters, Portia Nicely of North Carolina, Faith Ann DePree of Florida and Sandra Himic of Williamsport, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, as Pam loved dogs and animals.
