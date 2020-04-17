Pamela M. Crocker, 63, of Loyalhanna passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born March 30, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Bernice (Frenchick) Crocker of Loyalhanna and the late Robert A. Crocker.
Prior to her retirement, Pamela was a devoted kindergarten teacher for 34 years in the Derry Area School District. She was Catholic by faith. An avid golfer, she was also a great Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. She also enjoyed playing poker and trips to casinos.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Curtis Chappell.
Along with her mother, Pamela is survived by four brothers, Bob Crocker and his wife, Kim, of Latrobe, Tom Crocker and his companion, Pattie, of Latrobe, Bill Crocker and his wife, Margaret, of Blairsville, and Ron Crocker and his wife, Betty, of Derry; one sister, Janice Johnson and her husband, Dan, of Latrobe; her nieces and nephews, Anthony, Scott, Michael, Paige, Emma, Maria and Julie, and two great-nephews, Brycen and Caleb.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
