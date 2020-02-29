Pamela Glee Kunkle, 60, of Stahlstown passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born Nov. 7, 1959, a cherished daughter of Gilbert M. and Glee (Snyder) Kunkle.
Pam was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Pam truly loved her Trinity family where she served as a greeter for many years. Pam attended Intermediate Unit 7 until age 21. After school, she worked at Somerset County Sheltered Workshop until 2000 when her health problems prohibited her from working. During those years she participated in the Special Olympics. Many of her special family were gifted with neck scarves that she so lovingly knitted. Pam loved sports, rooting on her Ohio State Buckeyes, Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. She loved animals and especially the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Cindy Kunkle (Michael) and Kris Wilson (Curtis). She was an aunt to her treasured niece, Christine Ulery (Adam), and adoring nephews, Anthony Hopperstad (Nick) and Eli Wilson; beautiful great-nieces, Maddie and Grace Ulery, and precious great-nephew, Chart Ulery. Pam also is survived by her uncle Dale (Micki) and his wonderful family whom she adored, and many, many more aunts and cousins.
Our special thanks to Pam’s nurses, Sandy and Stephanie, for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Pam’s memory.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock officiating.
Interment will be in Donegal Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
