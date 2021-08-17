Pamela C. Jones Piper, 56, of Unity Township died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with supranuclear palsy.
She was born March 23, 1965, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James E. Sr. and Ruth E. (Dickson) Jones.
Pam loved to watch game shows and HGTV. She was an excellent cook and a good-hearted person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robbie Lee Piper Sr.; her grandson Aiden Piper; three siblings, Jeffrey L. Jones, Kimberly S. Curry and Jacqueline I. Higgins, and three brothers-in-law, Keith Croyle, Joseph D. Sprock and Robert Gunther.
She is survived by three children, Stephen A. Piper, Robbie L. Piper Jr. and Robyn L. Piper; her three grandchildren whom she passionately loved, Sierra, Cj and Kia; eight brothers and sisters, Sherry L. Eckenrode, Janice M. Sprock, Jamie Gunter (Mike), Jaunita Gunther, Patti Roberts (Jim), James E. Jones III, Chasity Weirs (Don) and Justin Jones and George Yasurek, John Hanan and Barb Todd (Robert), and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Bishop David Miller officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
