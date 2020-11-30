Orvis E. Leair Jr., 68, of Mount Pleasant Township died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Lycippus.
He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of Betty E. (Sindorf) Leair and the late Orvis E. Leair, Sr.
He was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and worked as a mechanic.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Gary L. Leair of Latrobe; his sister, Melanie Plummer of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
