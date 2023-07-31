Orlie Ferretti, 67, of Trafford, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
She was born July 4, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of Charlotte Oesterling Spino of Greensburg and the late James F. Spino.
Orlie was a very active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and a supporter of the St. Vincent Archabbey and College. She retired from Kattan-Ferretti Insurance Co. in Latrobe. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandson, Nash. She had an infectious smile, a generous heart and was always willing to help a friend. She will be missed forever by her family and many friends.
In addition to her father, Orlie was preceded in death by her husband, Mario J. Ferretti, in 2007; her sister Susan DePalma (Chuck), and a sister-in-law, Janet Caviggia.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Carli Weaver and her husband, Scott; her grandson and pride and joy, Nash, and a very soon to be new grandchild. She is also survived by two step-daughters, Susan Grebosky (Rick) and Cindy Cassidy Wregget; step-grand-children, Jonathan, Matthew and Stephen Grebosky and Austin and Caitlin Cassidy; five siblings, Paula Long (Al), Loretta Ciampa (Joe), Frank Spino (Nancy), James Spino (Joanne) and Angela Blawas (Dave); a special friend and business associate, Richard Cassidy; two sisters-in-law, Louise Mucci (Al) and Joanne Weidl; brother-in-law, Richard Caviggia, and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Seminary Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
