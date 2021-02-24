Orin J. “Bud” Miller, 83, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1937, in Jeannette, a son of the late Walter C. and Elizabeth Baker Miller.
Bud had retired from Latrobe Steel and was a loving, dedicated husband, father and pap. A member of the Derry First United Methodist Church, he loved his church, the neighborhood where he lived and doing for others. Bud could fix anything and loved working on cars and mechanical things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda L. Bisi; a grandaughter, Mandee Kozar; a brother, Donald Miller, and two sisters, Sara Fretz and Nancy Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn Barnhart Miller; six daughters, Gwen Kozar (Steven W. Jr.) of Blairsville, Pam Riggs (Rob) of Stahlstown, Robin Laero of Vandergrift, Sharron Miller of Latrobe, Kim Roble (David) of Derry and Silvina Vogt; three brothers, Robert Miller (Theresa) of Latrobe, W. Dean Miller (Edyie) of Blairsville and Dennis Miller (Cindy) of New Alexandria; two sisters, Shirley Miller and Sue Barnhart, both of New Alexandria; a son-in-law, Jeff Bisi of Latrobe, 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
