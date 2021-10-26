Olga Leyko Shanefelt, 89, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at RNC at Greater Pittsburgh, Hempfield Township.
Born Feb. 11, 1932, in Grapeville, she was a daughter of the late Wasil and Mary (Panchishyn) Leyko.
Olga was a former member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Michael, Andrew and Steven Leyko, and three sisters, Mary Cycak, Alice Leyko and Ann Hylwa.
Olga is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul L. Shanefelt of Latrobe; son, Paul Alan Shanefelt of Monessen; daughter, Jill A. Deglau and her husband, James, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Allie Rizzo and her husband, Marc, and Dylan Deglau and his wife, Ashley, and a sister-in-law, Louise Hantz of Latrobe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to RNC at Greater Pittsburgh, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and Olga’s caregiver, Jackie Shafran, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
