Nunzio P. “Pat” Montegna, 82, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born June 18, 1940, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Patsy L. and Mary Jane (Sartiano) Montegna.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 5:01 am
Nunzio P. “Pat” Montegna, 82, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born June 18, 1940, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Patsy L. and Mary Jane (Sartiano) Montegna.
Nunzio was a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a wonderful and well-loved entertainer who throughout his career went by “Pat Montaine.” He was a great friend to many who loved to be around people and “never met a stranger.”
Nunzio is survived by his longtime companion, Kathleen Henry of Latrobe; a special cousin, Charles Sartiano and his wife, Barbara, of Florida, and several cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 4:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 5 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented