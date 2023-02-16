Nunzio P. 'Pat' Montegna

Nunzio P. “Pat” Montegna, 82, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.

Born June 18, 1940, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Patsy L. and Mary Jane (Sartiano) Montegna.