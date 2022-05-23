Norman Michael “Bud” Earhart Jr., 65, of Blairsville passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home.
Bud was born Nov. 21, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Norman M. and Betty Earhart.
He was a self-employed truck driver for Earhart Trucking, New Alexandria. He enjoyed working with and riding horses. He loved team penning. Bud liked to learn all about history and loved hauling coal. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Yvonne DeLuca Earhart, Blairsville; daughter Ashley Earhart, Michigan; son, Ethan Earhart, Hillside; daughter Arley Gray and husband John, Hecla; stepson, George Jones, Powell, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren; brother, Willie Earhart and wife Tracey, New Alexandria; several nieces and nephews, and cousin, Norma Bennett, Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the funeral home. Pastor Greg Parks will officiate.
Interment will be held in Livermore Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the folks from VNA Hospice, Kim, Mary and Brandon, for their special care of Bud.
