Norman Larry Peace Sr., 77, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born March 9, 1946, in Brush Valley, Indiana County, a son of the late Norman I. and Beulah (McMinn) Peace.
Prior to retirement, Norman proudly worked as a supervisor at the St. Vincent Powerhouse. He was a man of few words, and he enjoyed the solitude of the outdoors. Camping, hunting and fishing were activities that made him happy.
Norman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Louise McAdams Peace; three children, Norman Larry Peace Jr., Shannon Marie Downey (Michael) of New Jersey and Shawna Renee Grima (Steven) of Australia, and a grandchild, Bowen Victoria Peace.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
Norman’s family wishes to send their heartfelt thanks to everyone from Independence Health System/Excela Health Home Care & Hospice. “Your care and compassion for the whole family allowed us to find our way through one of the most difficult things we ever had to do.”
The family suggests memorial donations in Norman’s name be made to Independence Health System/Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, c/o Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements were entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
