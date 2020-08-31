Norma Petrone Scherer of Unity Township died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Arnold, a daughter of the late Angelo and Teresa (Bello) Petrone. Norma had been a teacher for 31 years in the business department of Deer Lakes High School, and also in the English and business departments of Greater Latrobe School District.
She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, where she was active in the parish Adult Education Committee. She was also active for 26 years in the Greensburg Diocese Finance Council, the Art Trust of Greater Latrobe High School and SCORE (St. Vincent School of Business). Her varied interests included art, music, opera, theater, the stock market, gardening, travel, watercoloring, reading, finance and writing family histories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Judge Bernard Scherer, president judge of Westmoreland County.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. Bernard C. Scherer and his wife, Elaine, of Blairsville and Dr. Christopher J. Scherer and wife, Laura, and their twin daughters, Anne and Hunter, all of Charlottesville, Virginia; her sister, Mrs. Arlene Pella, of Alabama, and three nieces and nephews.
There was no public visitation. A funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m. today in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment followed in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent Archabbey would be appreciated.
