Norma J. Rebtoy, 85, of Derry died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1938, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Art and Lois (Weaver) Kridler.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Norma J. Rebtoy, 85, of Derry died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1938, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Art and Lois (Weaver) Kridler.
Norma had retired from Kennametal after more than 30 years of employment. She was an avid bridge player and absolutely loved having family at her house for all holidays, special occasions and just for a visit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Ted” Rebtoy, on Aug. 4, 2001.
She is survived by her sons, Edward “Tracy” Rebtoy (Cindy) of Latrobe and Scott A. Rebtoy (Mary Jo Dalton) of Crabtree; her brother, Robert Kridler of New Holland, Lancaster County; three grandchildren, Zachary (Kacey) Rebtoy, Alexander Rebtoy and Ryan Darazio (Kyrstan), and three great-grandchildren, Kalena, Riley and Luke.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.