Norma J. “Micki” Kuchta Stile, 72, of Derry passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 22, 1949, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William P. and Barbara (Popernack) Kuchta.
Micki was a longtime employee of Walmart, Latrobe (Unity Township), who looked out for her customers, many of whom she knew by name and with whom she formed friendships.Throughout the years, she enjoyed photography, horseback riding, Mickey Mouse, dragonflies and collecting house plants. Above all, she loved her grandchildren passionately.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth P. and Charles E. Kuchta.
Micki is survived by her son, R. Michael Kuchta and his wife, Katy, of Barton, Vermont; two daughters, Shelly Stile of Portland, Oregon, and Jessica Stile; two grandchildren, Riley and Bryce Schmidt; a step-grandson, Jacob Tousant; a brother, Ronald M. Kuchta of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Nancy Kuchta of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
