Norabelle L. (Schrack) Jones, 91, of Blairsville passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
The daughter of Leslie Schack and Edith (Rankin) Schrack, she was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Blairsville.
Mrs. Jones attended United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville.
She married Carl Jones in 1948 and together began raising their three children. A stay-at-home mom raising her children, as most mothers did then, she provided them with a wonderful childhood and many wonderful memories from the summer cookouts and the always-special Sunday dinners with family gathered around the table.
At the age of 48, she began employment at her son’s, Gary’s Floral Shop, Blairsville. She never wanted to miss a day because she loved her job of running the office, meeting new customers and talking to old loyal customers and friends on the phone (when you actually talked on the phone) and with customers insisting on only talking to her.
After a fall in her home and 40 years on the job, she retired at the age of 88 in 2017. No better employee was there.
Surviving are two sons, Dwight A. Jones, married to the former Janet Miller of New Derry and Gary L. Jones of Blairsville; a daughter, Cynthia, married to Jeffrey Chismar of Derry; two grandchildren, Laurie Johnson (friend, Kelly) and Dwight Jones, Jr. (Kelly); two sisters-in-law, Daunice Schrack of Blairsville and Glennis Jones of Warren, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl in 1996, and two brothers, Torrence Schrack and Donald Rankin.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
Commented