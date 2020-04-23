Nora (Torrero) Seremet, 100, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Nora was born on Feb. 12, 1920, as Isabel Omarina Torrero.
She resided in McChesneytown with her parents, Joseph and Matilda (Piazzo) Torrero; her brother, John J. Torrero Sr., and her sister, Teresa R. Torrero, all of whom preceded her in death.
Nora graduated from Derry Township High School in 1938 and often said that her favorite thing as a child was going to school.
Right after graduation she was hired by a newly formed company called McKenna Metals, now Kennametal, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 62 in 1982.
On June 2, 1946, Nora married Francis Edward “Frank” Seremet of Latrobe at Holy Family Church. They were married for 49 years until Frank’s death in 1995. For nearly all of their marriage, they resided in the Clover Hill area of Derry Township. They had two sons, Tom and Joe, who were both supported by their parents to attend and graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Both had teaching careers in Maryland until their retirements.
Nora, for the last three years, had been a resident of Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe (Derry Township). She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She also looked forward to her weekly visit from the St. Vincent Eucharistic ministers to receive communion while at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Nora is survived by two sons, Thomas F. Seremet, and his wife, Mary, of Swan Point, Maryland, and Joseph E. Seremet, and his wife, Donna, of Leonardtown, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Amy Ashley, Sean Seremet, Matthew Seremet, Shannon Davis, Scott Seremet, Shane Seremet, and Caitlin Williams; 10 great-grandchildren, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Viaquest Hospice, 610 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
