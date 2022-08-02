Niora R. Osborne, 95, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in the Westmoreland Manor.
She was born May 10, 1927, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alvin W. Piper Sr. and Velma Kerr Piper.
Niora was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe, where she volunteered in the kitchen, helped make Easter eggs every year, and was in the Crusaders Class. She was an avid bowler, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, and especially enjoyed picnics at her family lots. She will always be remembered as a “People Person.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer C. Moyer; her second husband, Walter T. Osborne; her daughter Margaret E. “Peggy” Rhodes; five siblings, Velma “Maisie” Richards (Thomas), Sarah Mildred Clites (James), Alvin W. Piper Jr. (Mary), Iona Zink and the Rev. Raymond A. Piper, and stepson, Jack Osborne.
Niora is survived by her daughter Leah Comp (Dennis F.); her grandsons, Bradley A. Rhodes and John Osborne; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Osborne; two sisters, Dorcas Artim (Paul) and Darlene P. Snyder (Jack); a sister-in-law, Marjorie Piper; a brother-in-law, Norman Zink, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Niora’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Westmoreland Manor and Bridges Hospice for the compassionate care that she received.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Corben Russell officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/latrobebethanyumc.
Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinerschildrens.org or Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
