Nicole Ann Wedge, 51, of Latrobe died Monday, July 26, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1970, in Pontiac, Michigan, a daughter of the late James William Barkley and Nancy Fetter.
Nicole had been working at the Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown.
She is survived by her aunt, Barbara Tobias (Dale) of Latrobe; her three cousins and their children: John Vargulish (Holly) of Ligonier (Madison, MacKenzie and Reilly), Cindy Vargulish (Phil Evans) of Laughlintown (Jessica, Chelsea and Michael) and Jamie Vargulish (Melinda) of Ligonier (Isabella, Sydney and Shelby), and her significant other, Robert Angelo.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be conducted at noon with Pastor Steve Hospodar officiating.
Interment will be made in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.