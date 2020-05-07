Nick Pavlakovic

After fighting mesothelioma for nine years, Nicholas Pavlakovic passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at his home in Greensburg surrounded by those he most loved. He was a valiant warrior in life and against this insidious disease that sapped his strength despite the excellent care of his health care team.
Born in 1946 to Nicholas Pavlakovic Sr. and Louise Pavlakovic, Nick was part of a large extended family, being the youngest of six children, including Florence Miles, Louise Hall, Ann Connolly and the late William Pavlakovic and Elizabeth Ciufo.
He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn Pavlakovic (née Paul); children, Brian Pavlakovic (married to Louisa) and Julianna DeLong (married to Lee), and four grandchildren, Adam Pavlakovic, Alexandra DeLong, Liliana DeLong and Naomi Pavlakovic.
Growing up in Manor, he attended Hempfield High School where he met Marilyn, his sweetheart and wife of 51 years. They lived in Delmont, Latrobe and Greensburg, and spent winters in Florida.
He studied electrical engineering at Penn State and then worked for General Electric while studying at night for an MBA. After 10 years with GE, he formed his own consulting firm, PAVCO Engineering Services.
He enjoyed winemaking, golfing with friends, repairing things, attending Penn State football games, skiing, traveling and cooking. He faithfully attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Marguerite and Our Lady of Lourdes in Florida.
His contributions to his family and those around him cannot be overestimated; he was always there to help with everyone’s needs. His outlook on life taught us the importance of being positive, meeting challenges with confidence and valuing the love of family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe. Due to the restrictions in place caused by the current pandemic, there will be no public viewings or service.
If you would like to send a message to the family, you can sign the online guest book at https://www.lopatich.com/obituary/nick-pavlakovic.
Should you wish to make a memorial contribution in Nick’s name, please consider either the Westmoreland County Food Bank or Feeding the Spirit.
