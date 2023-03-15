Nichole “Nikki” Marie Matesic Ruby passed away peacefully Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Loving mother to Bryanna Jordan Ruby, Skylar Makenzie Ruby and Ryder Jacob Matesic, Nikki was fond of surprising people, and her passing was no exception.
Born Sept. 1, 1980, Nikki was the first of 15 grandchildren. She was a natural leader and defender of her family and friends. She spent the majority of her working career caring for others, especially those with disabilities. She loved to cook, and we loved when she did. Her love of food naturally led her to the restaurant business. She managed, served and chefed at several local restaurants and excelled in every position. She was everyone’s favorite at work.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elliott Matesic; her paternal grandparents, Michael and Anna Matesic, and her maternal grandparents, Thomas Glenn and Marilyn Kay Werner.
In addition to her three children, she is survived by her loving mother, Laura Werner Heystek and husband Mike of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Shane Palmer of Irwin; stepsister, Ashley Palmer of North Carolina; niece, Autumn Elizabeth Palmer; partner, Joseph Yanovich of Indiana; best friend and “her ninja,” Nathan “Nate” Ward of Pittsburgh; aunts Tammy, Glenda, Linda, Diana and Janelourie; uncle Tommy; 13 first cousins, including Emily, Sarah, Kristie and Jennifer who adored her, and tons of other family and friends who will miss her forever.
Nikki was adventurous and incredibly funny. She was strong and smart. She loved hanging out and relaxing with her large, extended family and going on crazy adventures with Nate. There was never a dull moment when Nikki was around.
Nikki’s family and friends are invited to celebrate her life 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com.
