Nicholas R. Bosco, 90, of Blairsville (Brenizer) passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Bradenville, a son of the late Angelo and Elisa (Brandimarte) Bosco.
Nicholas was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean conflict. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry with more than 40 years of service. He was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where he served on various parish committees.
Nicholas was a dedicated member of the Blairsville Military Service Group and was instrumental in the creation of the Blairsville Area Veterans Float for use in various parades. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed polka dancing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Nicholas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lillian “Dolly” Flasick Bosco; three daughters, Suzanne Ramsey and husband Robert of Indiana, Joanne Sloan and husband Mark of Duncansville and Diane Rhea and husband Henry of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Ramsey) Brown and husband Michael of Galeton, Julie (Ramsey) Spehar and husband Borut of Somerset, Laura Ramsey of Ebensburg, Heather (Rhea) Frayvolt and husband Eric of Ligonier and Michael Rhea and wife Danielle of Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Parker, Cecily, Adria, Lydia, Braylin and Colton; sister Judith Brinker of Latrobe; brother Angelo Bosco of Latrobe; brother-in-law, Joseph Flasick of Brenizer, and sisters-in-law, Judy, Elsie and Jacquelyn Bosco.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Bosco, in 2011; brothers Gustino, John and Ferdinand Bosco, and sisters Elisa Bosco Fleming, Mary and Sophia Bosco.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A wake service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the funeral home prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville; the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
VFW Post 5821 and American Legion Post 0407 will conduct a military service Friday morning.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
