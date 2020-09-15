Nicholas P. Bolkovac, 85, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Nicholas is survived by his wife, Marie Olmizzi Bolkovac; a son, Edward Bolkovac; a daughter, Monica (Ronald) Relosky, and a grandson, Ryan L. Relosky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine Bolkovac; brothers, Albert, Joseph and John Bolkovac, and sisters, Alberta Bolkovac, Helen Dornetto and Katherine McCartney.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
